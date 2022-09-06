Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Kornit Digital worth $42,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.