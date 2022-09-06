Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
Featured Articles
