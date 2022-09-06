Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,189 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 242.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.