Kryptomon Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $33,612.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
