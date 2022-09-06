Kuai Token (KT) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $375,378.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

