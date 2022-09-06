Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.