Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Rating)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.