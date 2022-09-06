KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of KULR stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
