KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

