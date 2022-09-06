Kuma Inu Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Kuma Inu has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $90,842.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
About Kuma Inu
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu.
Kuma Inu Coin Trading
