Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.