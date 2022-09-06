LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64,282.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $64,282.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

