Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $430.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.