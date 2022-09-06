Lamden (TAU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,503.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $21,503.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

