Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $606,871.68 and $7,602.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.
Lanceria Coin Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
