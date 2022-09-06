Landshare (LAND) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $58,105.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,326 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

