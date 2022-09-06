Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 596.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

