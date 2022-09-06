Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 2.0 %

LCI stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

