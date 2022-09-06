Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.14 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $26.05 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of LPI opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

