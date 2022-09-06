LCMS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. LCMS has a market capitalization of $7,461.63 and $1.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
LCMS Coin Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
Buying and Selling LCMS
Receive News & Updates for LCMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCMS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.