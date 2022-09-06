LCX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $495,892.00 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. LCX has a market cap of $41.82 million and $495,892.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,618,003 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.