Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lendlease Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Trading Up 3.9 %

LLESY opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

Lendlease Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.