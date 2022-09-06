Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lendlease Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Lendlease Group Trading Up 3.9 %
LLESY opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
