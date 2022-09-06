Leonicorn Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168,637.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $749,891.50 and approximately $168,637.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
Leonicorn Swap Profile
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,160,268 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.