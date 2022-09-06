LHT (LHT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $55,385.31 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008783 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

