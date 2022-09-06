Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $133,348.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00289994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

