Lightstreams Market Capitalization Hits $145,936.58 (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $145,936.58 and $26.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

