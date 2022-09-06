LikeCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $10,027.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,285,224 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

