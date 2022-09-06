LINKA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,776.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. LINKA has a market cap of $679,621.48 and $1,776.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

