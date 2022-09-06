LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $762,243.39 and approximately $1,982.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00078470 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.