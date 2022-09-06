Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $844,022.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00869213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016515 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,590,662 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
