Lisk Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $124.05 million and $2.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.