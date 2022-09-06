Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $53.97 or 0.00286873 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $631.27 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,110,769 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

