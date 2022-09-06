Lithium Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $202,860.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,897,100 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.