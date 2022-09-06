LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 380.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

