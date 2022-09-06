LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.45 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.