LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

