Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.96 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $50.96 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.