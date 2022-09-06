Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Cap of $57.03 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Loom Network has a market cap of $57.03 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

