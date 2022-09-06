Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

LPX opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

