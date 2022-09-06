LSV Asset Management Acquires 114,522 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $59,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Avnet by 216.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

AVT opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

