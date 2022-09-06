LSV Asset Management Buys 15,133 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $53,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

