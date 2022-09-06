LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,019,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $60,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

