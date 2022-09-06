LSV Asset Management Has $75.19 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,599,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $75,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

