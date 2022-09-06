LSV Asset Management Sells 1,380 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $76,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.86 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,066.31.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

