LSV Asset Management Sells 221,571 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,332,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 221,571 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $93,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $61,742,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

