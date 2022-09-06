LSV Asset Management Sells 26,249 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $54,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

