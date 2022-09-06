Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

