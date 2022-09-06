Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

