Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $36.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Lyft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $10,117,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

