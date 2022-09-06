Lyra (LYRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107,953.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $107,953.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
Lyra Profile
Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.
Lyra Coin Trading
