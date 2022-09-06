MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $175,314.08 and approximately $40,172.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.
MakiSwap Coin Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
