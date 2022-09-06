Manchester City Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $22.42 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00033585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00029730 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00041934 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082265 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.