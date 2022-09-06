MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.